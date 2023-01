Light rain and snow moving in this morning, then scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Most places will see a coating up to 2 inches of wet snow by the end of the day with as much as 3 or 4 inches in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains.

A few snow showers tonight. Lows in the mid-20s.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the mid-30s.