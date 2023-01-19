NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast 1-19-23

© 2023
State Senate Judiciary Committee rejects Hector LaSalle, Gov. Hochul's embattled pick for top judge
Increasing clouds with snow moving in by early afternoon, then mixing with rain and freezing rain today south of I-90. Highs in the mid-30s.

Most places north of I-90 will see 1-2 inches of wet snow by the end of the day with as much as 3 inches in the Adirondacks and Green Mountains. Some icing is also possible.

Rain and snow showers, with areas of fog and freezing drizzle tonight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light rain and snow tomorrow morning, tapering off to snow showers later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Another 1-3 inches will be possible north of I-90 with a coating up to 2 inches to the south. Little or no snow accumulation in the Mid-Hudson and Connecticut Valleys.

