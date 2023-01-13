NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast 1/13/23

Cloudy and breezy with rain this morning, and rain changing to snow across the Western and Central Adirondacks and closer to the Canadian Border. Up to 3-6 inches of snow will be possible in these areas. Scattered rain and snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the 30s north, 50s south of I-90, with falling temperatures this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the 20s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid- 30s.