NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast 12/22/22

Cloudy with snow and rain moving in this afternoon, changing to all rain. Highs near 40.

Rain, heavy at times tonight. Becoming very windy, especially across the higher terrain. Temperatures climbing into the 40s.

Cloudy and windy with rain in the morning, changing to some snow before ending as temperatures plummet in the afternoon. Early highs in the lower 50s, then readings fall dramatically into the 20s by the end of the day.