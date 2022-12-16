Midday weather forecast 12/16/22

NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Friday, December 16, 2022.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain up across the region as snow falls across the higher terrain with a rain-snow mix in the valleys, before becoming all snow today. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cloudy with snow tonight. Lows in the low 30s.

Light snow early tomorrow, then mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers during the day. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm total accumulations by Saturday morning:

• 12 to 24 inches in the Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains.

• 8 to 12 in the Mohawk Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Southern Vermont and Northern Berkshires.

• 5 to 10 in the Greater Capital District, Taconics, Litchfield Hills, Champlain Valley, and Southern Berkshires.

• 2 to 5 in the Mid-Hudson Valley

• 2 inches or less of slushy accumulation in the Lower Hudson Valley, Connecticut Valley and Pioneer Valley.