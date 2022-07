Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Reid Kisselback's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Partly sunny , hot, humid today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms (some severe). Highs in the lower 90s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the 60s

Sunny and hot tomorrow, a slight chance for a shower/thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.