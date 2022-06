Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Partly sunny with an isolated shower today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. 60%.

Showers likely tomorrow. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, high 73. NW wind to 10 mph, gusts to 20 mph. 60%.