Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published May 6, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Some sun north, clouds south with showers in the Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and South of the Mass Pike in New England by the afternoon today. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cloudy with showers south of I-90 tonight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Some sun north, clouds south with showers in the Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley and South of the Mass Pike in New England tomorrow. Highs near 60.

