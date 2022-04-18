© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published April 18, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT
caiano.jpg

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds today. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cloudy with rain tonight, changing to wet snow in the hills and mountains. The heaviest snow will be above 1000 feet to the west of the Hudson River. Lows in the lower 30s.

Rain and snow tomorrow morning, tapering off to rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Total accumulations:

6-12" Northern Catskills, Adirondacks
3-6" Southern Catskills, Green Mountains, Berkshires, Rensselaer Plateau
1-3" Mohawk Valley
1" Or less Greater Capital District, Upper Hudson Valley, Litchfield Hills, Taconics.

Tags

Weather Morning WeatherPaul Caiano
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano