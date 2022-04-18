Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds today. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cloudy with rain tonight, changing to wet snow in the hills and mountains. The heaviest snow will be above 1000 feet to the west of the Hudson River. Lows in the lower 30s.

Rain and snow tomorrow morning, tapering off to rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Total accumulations:

6-12" Northern Catskills, Adirondacks

3-6" Southern Catskills, Green Mountains, Berkshires, Rensselaer Plateau

1-3" Mohawk Valley

1" Or less Greater Capital District, Upper Hudson Valley, Litchfield Hills, Taconics.

