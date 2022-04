Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with showers in the morning, mainly south of I-90. Mostly cloudy but dry in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cloudy with showers moving back in late tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Cloudy with rain tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 50.