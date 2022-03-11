Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy today with a few spotty rain and snow showers in Northern NY and in the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy tonight with light rain moving in late at night, mixing with snow in Northern NY and in the Mohawk Valley by sunrise. Lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy with rain changing to snow tomorrow morning east and south of I-88 and I-90. All snow north and west. Snow will be heavy at times. Becoming windy. Snow will taper off tomorrow evening. Temperatures falling into the 20s.

Total accumulations:

9-14" Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, Rensselaer Plateau, Central and Southern Adirondacks, Champlain Valley, Green Mountains.

5-9" Greater Capital District, Taconics, Berkshires, Northernmost NY and Vermont.

3-5" Mid Hudson Valley, Interior Connecticut, Central Massachusetts.

1-3" Lower Hudson Valley, Coastal Connecticut.

