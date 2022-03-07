Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Morning Weather Summary for Monday, March 7, 2022.

Rain today, mainly in the afternoon. Possibly a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s north to the lower 60s south.

Rain this evening, ending as rain and snow showers tonight. Becoming windy. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds and windy tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.