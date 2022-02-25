Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Snow, heavy at times today. Highs near 30. The snow will mix with sleet primarily from I-90 south for a few hours in the morning. More sleet and freezing rain in the Mid Hudson Valley and Central Connecticut and points south

Storm totals by the end of the day Friday:

8-12" Northern Catskills, I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, The Adirondacks, Central and Southern Vermont, The Greater Capital District and points east, along and north of the Mass Pike into Central Massachusetts.

6-10" Southern Catskills, The Mid-Hudson Valley, Northern Connecticut, Northern New York and Vermont closer to the Canadian border.

3-6" (snow and sleet) Lower Hudson Valley, central and southern Connecticut.

Snow showers, giving way to partly cloudy skies overnight tonight. Lows 0 to 10 above.

A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Highs in the upper 20s.

