Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the lower 30s.

Cloudy with snow moving in after midnight tonight, becoming heavy toward sunrise. Lows in the lower 20s.

Snow, heavy at times tomorrow. Highs near 30. The snow will mix with sleet, primarily from I-90 south for a few hours in the morning.

Storm totals by the end of the day Friday:

8-12" Northern Catskills, I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley west of Amsterdam, Central Vermont, The Rensselaer Plateau and Taconics and points east, into the Berkshires and into Central Massachusetts.

6-10" Southern Catskills, The Greater Capital District south into the Mid-Hudson Valley, central and northern Connecticut, Northern New York and Vermont closer to the Canadian border.

3-6" (snow and sleet) Lower Hudson Valley, southern Connecticut.

