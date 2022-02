Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Thickening clouds and breezy with rain moving in during the afternoon today. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Breezy, with more rain tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A few morning showers, then partly sunny and breezy during the afternoon tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, with readings falling by mid-afternoon.