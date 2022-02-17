© 2022
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 17, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy and windy with rain in Northern and Central New York And Northern New England. Showers moving in from the west by the end of the day to the south and east. Highs in the 50s

Cloudy and breezy with rain tonight. Rain will mix with and change to freezing rain and snow before ending in Northern and Central New York and Northern New England where up to 2 or 3 inches will be possible. Lows in the 20s north, 30s along I-90, and lower 40s closer to the coast.

Cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers early tomorrow, then increasing sunshine and windy in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

