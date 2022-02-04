© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM and WAMK 90.9 FM are currently off the air due to weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 4, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with snow, tapering off in the afternoon north of I-90. Sleet and freezing rain changing to snow south, then ending Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

An additional 2-5 inches of snow is expected north of I-90, with a coating up to 3 inches of snow and sleet to the south.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows 0 to 10 above.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the upper teens.

