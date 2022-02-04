Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with snow, tapering off in the afternoon north of I-90. Sleet and freezing rain changing to snow south, then ending Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

An additional 2-5 inches of snow is expected north of I-90, with a coating up to 3 inches of snow and sleet to the south.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows 0 to 10 above.

Mostly sunny tomorrow. Highs in the upper teens.

