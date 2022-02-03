Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain, changing to snow in Northern New York and Vermont during the morning. Rain, changing to sleet and freezing rain along I-90 late today. Highs averaging in the mid 30s, with readings falling during the day from north to south.

Snow north of I-90 tonight. Freezing rain and sleet changing to snow south of I-90 later tonight. Lows near 20.

Snow in the morning tomorrow, tapering off to snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.

Storm total snowfall accumulations:

8-14" From I-88 north, including the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, The Upper Hudson Valley the Champlain Valley and Central and Northern Vermont

4-8" Northern Catskills, Greater Capital District, and north of the Mass Pike in New England including Southernmost Vermont

1-4" Southern Catskills, the mid and lower Hudson Valley and all of New England South of I-90

