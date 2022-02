Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy today. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cloudy with scattered light snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain tonight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Cloudy with rain from I-90 south tomorrow. Rain will change to snow from the Canadian border south during the day. Highs in the 30s.