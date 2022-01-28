© 2022
Morning Edition

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published January 28, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST
caiano.jpg

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s.

Cloudy tonight. Lows 0 to 10 above.

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow, heavy at times in New England tomorrow. Lighter snow in easternmost interior New York. Mostly cloudy north of I-88 and in the Northern Adirondacks and Central and Northern Vermont. Highs in the teens.

Snowfall accumulations Saturday:

12-24" Central Connecticut, I-91 in Massachusetts and points east.
6-12" Western Connecticut, Lower Hudson Valley
3-6" Southern Catskills, Mid Hudson Valley, Western Massachusetts, Southernmost Vermont
1-3" Greater Capital District, Easternmost NY East of the Hudson River, Southern Vermont
Little or no snow North of I-88, Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, Champlain Valley and Central and Northern Vermont.

