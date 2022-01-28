Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the upper 20s.

Cloudy tonight. Lows 0 to 10 above.

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow, heavy at times in New England tomorrow. Lighter snow in easternmost interior New York. Mostly cloudy north of I-88 and in the Northern Adirondacks and Central and Northern Vermont. Highs in the teens.

Snowfall accumulations Saturday:

12-24" Central Connecticut, I-91 in Massachusetts and points east.

6-12" Western Connecticut, Lower Hudson Valley

3-6" Southern Catskills, Mid Hudson Valley, Western Massachusetts, Southernmost Vermont

1-3" Greater Capital District, Easternmost NY East of the Hudson River, Southern Vermont

Little or no snow North of I-88, Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, Champlain Valley and Central and Northern Vermont.

