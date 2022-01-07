© 2022
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published January 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with snow this morning, steadiest south of I-90 and east of I-88. Light snow showers north and west. Drying out and becoming breezy later in the day. Highs near 30.

Total accumulation:

3-6 inches For Massachusetts and Connecticut east of the Connecticut River
2-4 inches for the Catskills, Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Taconics, Western Massachusetts and Connecticut and Southern Vermont.
1-2 inches for I-88 corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Southern and Central Adirondacks, Central Vermont.
A coating up to 1" Northernmost New York, and Vermont, the Champlain Valley.

Partly cloudy with a few snow showers tonight. Lows in the lower teens.

Sunny tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

