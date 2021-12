Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Cloudy with light snow tomorrow. A dusting up to an inch in most valley locations with up to two inches in the hills and mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.