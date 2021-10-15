Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

© 2021
Paul Caiano
Published October 15, 2021
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Early morning fog, then mostly cloudy today with the chance of a passing shower. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tonight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Partly sunny tomorrow with scattered showers in the morning and showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

