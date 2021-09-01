Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy today with rain, heavy at times south of I-90. Dry to the north. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More rain tonight, heavy at times south of I-90. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers in New England early tomorrow morning, then increasing sunshine during the day from west to east. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.