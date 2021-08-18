Evening Weather Forecast

Weekdays, 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Hosted by Jim LevulisNortheast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition are two half-hour magazines of news and information, aired every weekday from 3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. just before All Things Considered, and again from 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. just before Marketplace.Northeast Report features reports from the award-winning WAMC News team, plus commentary, arts news and interviews, the latest weather forecast, and an afternoon business wrap-up. The program is hosted by WAMC's AssociateNews Director Jim Levulis.