WAMC’s Dr. Alan Chartock provides analysis of Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul’s first speech in Albany after Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation on Tuesday and discusses the hurdles Hochul will face after she officially takes over as governor on August 24th.

Dr. Chartock also comments on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ refusal to require masks in schools amid the rise of cases of the COVID-19 Delta variety and other national news.