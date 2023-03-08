Featured News
Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell warned the central bank may have to raise interest rates even more, sending stock markets sharply lower.
Latest Program Segments
From WAMC
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Andrew Waite, news columnist for The Daily Gazette about Saratoga Black Lives Matter members calling out the public safety commissioner at a city meeting.
Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the upper 30s.
That prevents him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract.
The city of Plattsburgh is planning to rebuild its main downtown street. At the latest Common Council meeting, five proposals to initiate the project were tabled.
A Vermonter has received the Oxfam 2023 Champions of Equality award.
New York Public Media
From NPR
U.S. consumers had one of the highest savings rates on record in 2021 and credit card debt was plummeting. Now our savings is gone and debt is surging. What happened?
To help combat Jackson's per capita murder rate, which is one of the worst in the country, the state Legislature expanded the reach of the Capitol Police. City leaders say they've been sidelined.
After Fox News projected Joe Biden would beat Donald Trump in the key state of Arizona, network stars turned on their own journalists, documents made public in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit show.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say that the woman in Caldwell County, Texas, treated the alligator as a pet. She named it Tewa.
Republicans face a likely crowded field for the chance to challenge President Biden, who is expected to announce he's running for reelection. Here's who's in and who's thinking about a 2024 run.
Questions about the dynastic ruler's children and possible succession scenario arose with the apparent second child's repeated appearances in public in public in recent months.
