WAMC Sports Report 6/19/25: The Thunder know an NBA title is just 1 win away. They're trying to keep their minds on the Pacers

NBA

Difficult as it may seem, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is desperately trying to not think about what may await the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder star doesn’t want to think about the end of the NBA Finals. Or how the Larry O’Brien Trophy will feel in his hands if he gets to finally hoist it as a champion. Or what the celebration will look like, sound like, be like. The Thunder are one win from a title, and it could come when they visit the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. It is not just another game. Gilgeous-Alexander is trying to make it seem that way.

NFL

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is accused of driving a pickup truck 101 mph (163 kilometers per hour) on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week. The Strongsville Police Department says its officers stopped Sanders at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) zone on Interstate 71. Local media reported the 23-year-old from the University of Colorado could pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor case. He's the son of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders and was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL draft this spring.

WNBA

The WNBA has upgraded the technical foul on Connecticut’s Marina Mabrey for shoving Caitlin Clark to the floor during Tuesday’s night game against Indiana to a Flagrant-2. That's according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Any flagrant foul comes with an automatic fine. The person also said the league has fined the Fever’s Sophie Cunningham for her role in the on-court melee that occurred after she fouled Jacy Sheldon with 46.1 seconds left. Cunningham received a Flagrant-2 Tuesday night.

MLB

Los Angeles 3 New York 2

The New York Yankees ended their 30-inning scoreless streak Wednesday night when Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Trailing 1-0, the Yankees ended their run-scoring drought when Chisholm sent a 2-0 pitch from Los Angeles starter Jack Konchanowicz into the seats in right field. The ball stayed just inside the foul pole and Chisholm, and his 10th homer of the season, was celebrated in the dugout with his teammates. The run was New York’s first since Anthony Volpe hit an RBI groundout in the ninth inning of its 4-3 loss at Boston on Saturday.