WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/29/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 29th, 2025:

D.Y.W.I.B.

The Berries

Berryland

Camera Phone/My Garden

@

Mind Palace Music

Ohm Sweet Ohm

Kraftwerk

Radioactivity

Turiya and Ramakrishna

Alice Coltrane

Ptah, the El-Daoud

An Interlude (that get' more intense)

Ambrose Akinmusire

on the tender spot of every calloused moment

The Garden of Earthly Delights

Carla dal Forno

Come Around

Lost in Space

Neil Young

Oceanside Countryside

Elonice

David Boykin Outet

Evidence of Life on Other Planets Vol. 1