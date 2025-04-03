© 2025
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/29/25

By Lucas Willard
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:21 PM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 29th, 2025:

D.Y.W.I.B.
The Berries
Berryland

Camera Phone/My Garden
@
Mind Palace Music

Ohm Sweet Ohm
Kraftwerk
Radioactivity

Turiya and Ramakrishna
Alice Coltrane
Ptah, the El-Daoud

An Interlude (that get' more intense)
Ambrose Akinmusire
on the tender spot of every calloused moment

The Garden of Earthly Delights
Carla dal Forno
Come Around

Lost in Space
Neil Young
Oceanside Countryside

Elonice
David Boykin Outet
Evidence of Life on Other Planets Vol. 1

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
