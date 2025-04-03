WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/29/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 29th, 2025:
D.Y.W.I.B.
The Berries
Berryland
Camera Phone/My Garden
@
Mind Palace Music
Ohm Sweet Ohm
Kraftwerk
Radioactivity
Turiya and Ramakrishna
Alice Coltrane
Ptah, the El-Daoud
An Interlude (that get' more intense)
Ambrose Akinmusire
on the tender spot of every calloused moment
The Garden of Earthly Delights
Carla dal Forno
Come Around
Lost in Space
Neil Young
Oceanside Countryside
Elonice
David Boykin Outet
Evidence of Life on Other Planets Vol. 1