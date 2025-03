Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 15th, 2025:

Superfluous

Eddie Harris

Instant Death

Snap Crackle

Roy Haynes

Sugar Roy

Ooohhh Baby

Lou Reed

Coney Island Baby

The Fire

Television

Adventure

Juicy, Juicy, Juice

Royal Trux

Accelerator

Girlfriend Is Better

Talking Heads

Speaking In Tongues

Waka/Jawaka

Frank Zappa

Waka/Jawaka

Don't Cry No Tears/Danger Bird

Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Zuma