Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 1st, 2025:

Escape

Sudan Archives

Sink

Retrospect

Sun Ra

A Fireside Chat with Lucifer

Spaced Cowboy/Runnin' Away

Sly and the Family Stone

There's a Riot Goin' On

27th Day

Sonny Sharrock

Monkey-Pockie-Boo

Walk Tall

Hiroshi Suzuki

Cat

Cherry Pie

Sade

Diamond Life