WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/4/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 4th, 2025:
Unfaithful Servant
The Band
Rock of Ages
Wild Heart
Stevie Nicks
The Wild Heart
Tell Me I'm Wrong
Natural Child
Be M'Guest
The Actress
Roy Orbison
Rare Orbison
(Straight to Your Heart) Like a Cannonball
Van Morrison
Tupelo Honey
Mercy, I Cry City
Incredible String Band
The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter
A Dancing Dub/A Version I Can Feel With Love
Tommy McCook, The Aggrovators & King Tubby
Brass Rockers
Bird Calls
Charles Mingus
Mingus Ah Um
Around Again
Paul Bley
New Music: Second Wave