Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/4/25

By Lucas Willard
Published January 6, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 4th, 2025:

Unfaithful Servant
The Band
Rock of Ages

Wild Heart
Stevie Nicks
The Wild Heart

Tell Me I'm Wrong
Natural Child
Be M'Guest

The Actress
Roy Orbison
Rare Orbison

(Straight to Your Heart) Like a Cannonball
Van Morrison
Tupelo Honey

Mercy, I Cry City
Incredible String Band
The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter

A Dancing Dub/A Version I Can Feel With Love
Tommy McCook, The Aggrovators & King Tubby
Brass Rockers

Bird Calls
Charles Mingus
Mingus Ah Um

Around Again
Paul Bley
New Music: Second Wave

WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
