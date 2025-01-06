WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/4/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 4th, 2025:

Unfaithful Servant

The Band

Rock of Ages

Wild Heart

Stevie Nicks

The Wild Heart

Tell Me I'm Wrong

Natural Child

Be M'Guest

The Actress

Roy Orbison

Rare Orbison

(Straight to Your Heart) Like a Cannonball

Van Morrison

Tupelo Honey

Mercy, I Cry City

Incredible String Band

The Hangman's Beautiful Daughter

A Dancing Dub/A Version I Can Feel With Love

Tommy McCook, The Aggrovators & King Tubby

Brass Rockers

Bird Calls

Charles Mingus

Mingus Ah Um

Around Again

Paul Bley

New Music: Second Wave