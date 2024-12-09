© 2024
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/7/24

By Lucas Willard
Published December 9, 2024 at 10:13 AM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 7th, 2024:

End of the Line
Roxy Music
Siren

Dry Dry Eyes
Yukihiro Takahashi
Neuromatic

Lonesome Cowboy Bill
Velvet Underground
Loaded

Six Flags
MJ Lenderman
Boat Songs

More Brother Rides
Palace Music
Viva Last Blues

Copper Kettle
Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman
Lady of the Lake

Good Feeling
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes

La Jetee
Jeff Parker
Forfolks

Plantasy
Resavoir
Resavoir

Don't Let the World Pass You By
Jean-Luc Ponty
Cosmic Messenger

Tequila/Apache
The Ventures
Golden Greats

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
