WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/7/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 7th, 2024:

End of the Line

Roxy Music

Siren

Dry Dry Eyes

Yukihiro Takahashi

Neuromatic

Lonesome Cowboy Bill

Velvet Underground

Loaded

Six Flags

MJ Lenderman

Boat Songs

More Brother Rides

Palace Music

Viva Last Blues

Copper Kettle

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman

Lady of the Lake

Good Feeling

Violent Femmes

Violent Femmes

La Jetee

Jeff Parker

Forfolks

Plantasy

Resavoir

Resavoir

Don't Let the World Pass You By

Jean-Luc Ponty

Cosmic Messenger

Tequila/Apache

The Ventures

Golden Greats