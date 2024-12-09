WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/7/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 7th, 2024:
End of the Line
Roxy Music
Siren
Dry Dry Eyes
Yukihiro Takahashi
Neuromatic
Lonesome Cowboy Bill
Velvet Underground
Loaded
Six Flags
MJ Lenderman
Boat Songs
More Brother Rides
Palace Music
Viva Last Blues
Copper Kettle
Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman
Lady of the Lake
Good Feeling
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes
La Jetee
Jeff Parker
Forfolks
Plantasy
Resavoir
Resavoir
Don't Let the World Pass You By
Jean-Luc Ponty
Cosmic Messenger
Tequila/Apache
The Ventures
Golden Greats