Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 30th, 2024:

Footprints

Miles Davis

Miles Smiles

Taksim II

Gunn-Truscinski Duo

Sand City

Instant Death

Eddie Harris

Instant Death

The Seventh Seal

Scott Walker

Scott 4

Night Train

Oscar Peterson Trio

Night Train

Makin' Whoopie

Harry Nilsson

A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night

O Caminho do Bem

Tim Maia

World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever

Autumn Leaves

Bill Evans Trio

Portrait in Jazz