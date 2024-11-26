© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/23/24

By Lucas Willard
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:40 AM EST
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024:

Summer's On Its Way
Eddie Harris
Instant Death

You Don't Know What I Know/Rational Culture
Tim Maia
World Psychedelic Classics Vol. 4: Nobody Can Live Forever

Soul Pride (Parts 1 and 2)
James Brown
The Popcorn

I Don't Know
Hank Crawford
We Got A Good Thing Goin'

Qualified
Dr. John
In The Right Place

Willin'
Little Feat
Sailin' Shoes

Tennessee Jed
Grateful Dead
Europe '72

Get It Fore It's Gone
Pokey LaFarge
In The Blossom Of Their Shade

Bluebird Wine
Emmylou Harris
Pieces Of The Sky

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
