WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/23/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024:

Summer's On Its Way

Eddie Harris

Instant Death

You Don't Know What I Know/Rational Culture

Tim Maia

World Psychedelic Classics Vol. 4: Nobody Can Live Forever

Soul Pride (Parts 1 and 2)

James Brown

The Popcorn

I Don't Know

Hank Crawford

We Got A Good Thing Goin'

Qualified

Dr. John

In The Right Place

Willin'

Little Feat

Sailin' Shoes

Tennessee Jed

Grateful Dead

Europe '72

Get It Fore It's Gone

Pokey LaFarge

In The Blossom Of Their Shade

Bluebird Wine

Emmylou Harris

Pieces Of The Sky