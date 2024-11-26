WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/23/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024:
Summer's On Its Way
Eddie Harris
Instant Death
You Don't Know What I Know/Rational Culture
Tim Maia
World Psychedelic Classics Vol. 4: Nobody Can Live Forever
Soul Pride (Parts 1 and 2)
James Brown
The Popcorn
I Don't Know
Hank Crawford
We Got A Good Thing Goin'
Qualified
Dr. John
In The Right Place
Willin'
Little Feat
Sailin' Shoes
Tennessee Jed
Grateful Dead
Europe '72
Get It Fore It's Gone
Pokey LaFarge
In The Blossom Of Their Shade
Bluebird Wine
Emmylou Harris
Pieces Of The Sky