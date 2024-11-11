© 2024
WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/9/24

By Lucas Willard
Published November 11, 2024 at 6:43 PM EST
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 9th, 2024:

Dance Pt. 3
Moon Duo
Circles

The Hard Way/Drinker's Peace
Guided By Voices
Same Place the Fly Got Smashed

I Never Thought I'd Get this Lonely
Harry Nilsson
Knnillssonn

Cardboard Pile
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island

Computer Love
Kraftwerk
Computer World

Don't Follow Me
Carla dal Forno
Look Up Sharp

It's Impossible
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses/Rock Steady

My Elusive Dreams
Bobbi Gentry and Glen Campbell
Bobbi Gentry and Glen Campbell

Back Door Man
Howlin' Wolf
Chess Masters

Before You Accuse Me
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Cosmo's Factory

Zip-lock
Lit
A Place in the Sun

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
