WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/9/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 9th, 2024:
Dance Pt. 3
Moon Duo
Circles
The Hard Way/Drinker's Peace
Guided By Voices
Same Place the Fly Got Smashed
I Never Thought I'd Get this Lonely
Harry Nilsson
Knnillssonn
Cardboard Pile
Kikagaku Moyo
Kumoyo Island
Computer Love
Kraftwerk
Computer World
Don't Follow Me
Carla dal Forno
Look Up Sharp
It's Impossible
Johnny Hammond
Wild Horses/Rock Steady
My Elusive Dreams
Bobbi Gentry and Glen Campbell
Back Door Man
Howlin' Wolf
Chess Masters
Before You Accuse Me
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Cosmo's Factory
Zip-lock
Lit
A Place in the Sun