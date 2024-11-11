WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/9/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 9th, 2024:

Dance Pt. 3

Moon Duo

Circles

The Hard Way/Drinker's Peace

Guided By Voices

Same Place the Fly Got Smashed

I Never Thought I'd Get this Lonely

Harry Nilsson

Knnillssonn

Cardboard Pile

Kikagaku Moyo

Kumoyo Island

Computer Love

Kraftwerk

Computer World

Don't Follow Me

Carla dal Forno

Look Up Sharp

It's Impossible

Johnny Hammond

Wild Horses/Rock Steady

My Elusive Dreams

Bobbi Gentry and Glen Campbell

Back Door Man

Howlin' Wolf

Chess Masters

Before You Accuse Me

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Cosmo's Factory

Zip-lock

Lit

A Place in the Sun