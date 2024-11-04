© 2024
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/2/24

By Lucas Willard
Published November 4, 2024 at 6:04 PM EST
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024:

Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
American Beauty

We Got a Good Thing Going
Hank Crawford
We Got a Good Thing Going

Why Am I Treated So Bad
James Brown
The Popcorn

Look Into Your Own Mind
Julianna Barwick
Nepenthe

Cloudbusting
Kate Bush
Hounds of Love

Just Like Heaven
The Cure
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

Elements of Now!
Big Black
Elements of Now!

You've Made Me So Very Happy
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Blood, Sweat & Tears

Smithsonian Institute Blues/Space-Age Couple
Captain Beefheart
Lick My Decals Off, Baby

Order for the New Slave Trade
Guided By Voices
Same Place the Fly Got Smashed

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
