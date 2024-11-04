WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/2/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024:

Box of Rain

Grateful Dead

American Beauty

We Got a Good Thing Going

Hank Crawford

We Got a Good Thing Going

Why Am I Treated So Bad

James Brown

The Popcorn

Look Into Your Own Mind

Julianna Barwick

Nepenthe

Cloudbusting

Kate Bush

Hounds of Love

Just Like Heaven

The Cure

Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

Elements of Now!

Big Black

Elements of Now!

You've Made Me So Very Happy

Blood, Sweat & Tears

Blood, Sweat & Tears

Smithsonian Institute Blues/Space-Age Couple

Captain Beefheart

Lick My Decals Off, Baby

Order for the New Slave Trade

Guided By Voices

Same Place the Fly Got Smashed