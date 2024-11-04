WAMC Listening Party playlist 11/2/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024:
Box of Rain
Grateful Dead
American Beauty
We Got a Good Thing Going
Hank Crawford
We Got a Good Thing Going
Why Am I Treated So Bad
James Brown
The Popcorn
Look Into Your Own Mind
Julianna Barwick
Nepenthe
Cloudbusting
Kate Bush
Hounds of Love
Just Like Heaven
The Cure
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
Elements of Now!
Big Black
Elements of Now!
You've Made Me So Very Happy
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Smithsonian Institute Blues/Space-Age Couple
Captain Beefheart
Lick My Decals Off, Baby
Order for the New Slave Trade
Guided By Voices
Same Place the Fly Got Smashed