Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/26/24

By Lucas Willard
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 26th, 2024:

The Haunt
Roky Erickson
A Clear Night for Love

Evil
Howlin' Wolf
Chess Masters

Spooky
Percy Sledge
Take Time to Know Her

Limbo Twist
The Wailers
The Fabulous Wailers at the Castle

Goo Goo Muck
Ronnie Cook
Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

Vampire Blues
Neil Young
On the Beach

Wolfman Jack
Todd Rundgren
Something/Anything?

David Bowie
Scary Monsters
Scary Monsters

Ghost Bitch
Sonic Youth
Bad Moon Rising

Afraid
Nico
Live at the Library Theater '80

Ghost Rider
Alan Vega
Collision Drive

Release the Bats
The Birthday Party
Release the Bats (single)

Psycho Killer
Talking Heads
Talking Heads '77

Cut-Out Witch
Guided by Voicers
Under the Bushes Under the Stars

https://www.mixcloud.com/WAMC/wamc-listening-party-october-26th-2024/

WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
