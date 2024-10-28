WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/26/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 26th, 2024:

The Haunt

Roky Erickson

A Clear Night for Love

Evil

Howlin' Wolf

Chess Masters

Spooky

Percy Sledge

Take Time to Know Her

Limbo Twist

The Wailers

The Fabulous Wailers at the Castle

Goo Goo Muck

Ronnie Cook

Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1

Vampire Blues

Neil Young

On the Beach

Wolfman Jack

Todd Rundgren

Something/Anything?

David Bowie

Scary Monsters

Scary Monsters

Ghost Bitch

Sonic Youth

Bad Moon Rising

Afraid

Nico

Live at the Library Theater '80

Ghost Rider

Alan Vega

Collision Drive

Release the Bats

The Birthday Party

Release the Bats (single)

Psycho Killer

Talking Heads

Talking Heads '77

Cut-Out Witch

Guided by Voicers

Under the Bushes Under the Stars

https://www.mixcloud.com/WAMC/wamc-listening-party-october-26th-2024/

