WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/26/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 26th, 2024:
The Haunt
Roky Erickson
A Clear Night for Love
Evil
Howlin' Wolf
Chess Masters
Spooky
Percy Sledge
Take Time to Know Her
Limbo Twist
The Wailers
The Fabulous Wailers at the Castle
Goo Goo Muck
Ronnie Cook
Mad Mike Monsters Vol. 1
Vampire Blues
Neil Young
On the Beach
Wolfman Jack
Todd Rundgren
Something/Anything?
David Bowie
Scary Monsters
Scary Monsters
Ghost Bitch
Sonic Youth
Bad Moon Rising
Afraid
Nico
Live at the Library Theater '80
Ghost Rider
Alan Vega
Collision Drive
Release the Bats
The Birthday Party
Release the Bats (single)
Psycho Killer
Talking Heads
Talking Heads '77
Cut-Out Witch
Guided by Voicers
Under the Bushes Under the Stars
https://www.mixcloud.com/WAMC/wamc-listening-party-october-26th-2024/