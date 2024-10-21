© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/19/24

By Lucas Willard
Published October 21, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 19th, 2024:

Yo-Yo
Pylon
Chomp

Hammond Song
The Roches
The Roches

Twist with the Morningstars
S.E. Rogie
The Sounds of S.E. Rogie

I'm Confessing (That I Love You)
Les Paul & Mary Ford
Les Paul's New Sound Vol. 2

Hide Your Love
Rolling Stones
Goats Head Soup

One Dragon Two Dragon
Baby Huey
The Baby Huey Story

Witch Hunt
Donald Byrd
Street Lady

Help Me Make It Through The Night
Bryan Ferry
Another Time Another Place

Im Gluck
Neu!
Neu!

Shake Some Action
Flamin' Groovies
Shake Some Action

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More