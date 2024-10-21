WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/19/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday, October 19th, 2024:

Yo-Yo

Pylon

Chomp

Hammond Song

The Roches

The Roches

Twist with the Morningstars

S.E. Rogie

The Sounds of S.E. Rogie

I'm Confessing (That I Love You)

Les Paul & Mary Ford

Les Paul's New Sound Vol. 2

Hide Your Love

Rolling Stones

Goats Head Soup

One Dragon Two Dragon

Baby Huey

The Baby Huey Story

Witch Hunt

Donald Byrd

Street Lady

Help Me Make It Through The Night

Bryan Ferry

Another Time Another Place

Im Gluck

Neu!

Neu!

Shake Some Action

Flamin' Groovies

Shake Some Action