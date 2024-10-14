© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/12/24

By Lucas Willard
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:36 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on October 12th, 2024:

Since You Been Gone
The Wailers
The Fabulous Wailers Live at the Castle

Can't Dance Without Music
Lyle Swedeen
Sunshine Inside

Wah-Wah/Isn't It A Pity
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass

The Hanging Garden
The Cure
Standing on a Beach: The Singles

ID'ed/Hiding a Smile
Exek
Full Moon In My Pocket/Blam!!
Swell Maps
A Trip to Marineville

Looking Up/Down Here
Nightlands
Moonshine

New Speedway Boogie
Grateful Dead
Workingman's Dead

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
