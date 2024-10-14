WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/12/24

Playlist as aired on October 12th, 2024:

Since You Been Gone

The Wailers

The Fabulous Wailers Live at the Castle

Can't Dance Without Music

Lyle Swedeen

Sunshine Inside

Wah-Wah/Isn't It A Pity

George Harrison

All Things Must Pass

The Hanging Garden

The Cure

Standing on a Beach: The Singles

ID'ed/Hiding a Smile

Exek

Advertise Here

Full Moon In My Pocket/Blam!!

Swell Maps

A Trip to Marineville

Looking Up/Down Here

Nightlands

Moonshine

New Speedway Boogie

Grateful Dead

Workingman's Dead