WAMC Listening Party playlist 10/12/24
Playlist as aired on October 12th, 2024:
Since You Been Gone
The Wailers
The Fabulous Wailers Live at the Castle
Can't Dance Without Music
Lyle Swedeen
Sunshine Inside
Wah-Wah/Isn't It A Pity
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass
The Hanging Garden
The Cure
Standing on a Beach: The Singles
ID'ed/Hiding a Smile
Exek
Full Moon In My Pocket/Blam!!
Swell Maps
A Trip to Marineville
Looking Up/Down Here
Nightlands
Moonshine
New Speedway Boogie
Grateful Dead
Workingman's Dead