Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 24th, 2024:

Gee-Gee

Calvin Keys

Shawn-neeq

La Cubana

McCoy Tyner

Sama Layuca

Dance PM

Hiroshi Yoshimura

Music for 9 Postcards

So Obscene

Jo Bogaert

Whale

Inside Me/Just Like Honey

Jesus and Mary Chain

The Complete John Peel Sessions

Larks' Tongues in Aspic, Part 1

King Crimson

Larks' Tongues in Aspic