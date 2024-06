Playlist as aired on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024:

I'll Be Doggone

Albert King

I'll Play the Blues for You

Long Time

Nappy Brown

Thanks for Nothing

Powderfinger

Neil Young

Live Rust

Song for Sharon

Joni Mitchell

Hejira

All I Think About Is You

Harry Nilsson

Knnillssonn

Ma Jeunesse Fout Le Camp/Viens Là

Françoise Hardy

Mon Amour Adieu

Laloye/Wegene

Hailu Mergia

Hailu Mergia & His Classical Instrument