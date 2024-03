Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 30th, 2024:

Willie the Pimp

Frank Zappa (ft. Captain Beefheart)

Hot Rats

African Typic Collection

Sam Fan Thomas

African Typic Collection

Senses Working Overtime

XTC

English Settlement

In Between Days

The Cure

The Head on the Door

The Good Earth

The Feelies

The Good Earth

Wiggle Worm/Sequoia Forest

Teruo Nakamura

Manhattan Special

Wind Spin

Go

Live From Paris