Playlist as aired on February 17th, 2024:

Future Days

Can

Future Days

Bird Food

Ornette Coleman

Change of the Century

Lodz (Janina)

Klaus Schulze and Rainer Bloss

Dziekuje Poland Live '83

Half Past France

John Cale

Paris 1919

Sienna: Waiting for the Moment/Coup de Grass

Stanley Cowell

Waiting for the Moment