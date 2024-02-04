WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/3/24
Playlist as aired on February 3rd, 2024:
Looking at You
MC5
Back in the USA
I'm Bored
Iggy Pop
New Values
I Need Your Love
Silas Hogan
I'm a Free Hearted Man
The Old Man's Back Again
Scott Walker
Scott 4
Nothing Grows
Pigeon
Yagana
De Funk
OM with Dom Um Romao
Off Om/Four Folks
Jeff Parker
Forfolks
The Right Somebody to Love/Safe in My Garden
The Mamas and the Papas
The Papas and the Mamas
Gone So Long
Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman
Lady of the Lake