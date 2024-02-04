WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/3/24

Playlist as aired on February 3rd, 2024:

Looking at You

MC5

Back in the USA

I'm Bored

Iggy Pop

New Values

I Need Your Love

Silas Hogan

I'm a Free Hearted Man

The Old Man's Back Again

Scott Walker

Scott 4

Nothing Grows

Pigeon

Yagana

De Funk

OM with Dom Um Romao

OM with Dom Um Romao

Off Om/Four Folks

Jeff Parker

Forfolks

The Right Somebody to Love/Safe in My Garden

The Mamas and the Papas

The Papas and the Mamas

Gone So Long

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman

Lady of the Lake