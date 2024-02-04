© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/3/24

By Lucas Willard
Published February 4, 2024 at 12:18 PM EST
WAMC

Playlist as aired on February 3rd, 2024:

Looking at You
MC5
Back in the USA

I'm Bored
Iggy Pop
New Values

I Need Your Love
Silas Hogan
I'm a Free Hearted Man

The Old Man's Back Again
Scott Walker
Scott 4

Nothing Grows
Pigeon
Yagana

De Funk
OM with Dom Um Romao
OM with Dom Um Romao

Off Om/Four Folks
Jeff Parker
Forfolks

The Right Somebody to Love/Safe in My Garden
The Mamas and the Papas
The Papas and the Mamas

Gone So Long
Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman
Lady of the Lake

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
