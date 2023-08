Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, a tribute to Robbie Robertson and The Band. All selections from the 1972 live album Rock of Ages:

Don't Do It

King Harvest (Has Surely Come)

Caledonia Mission

Get Up, Jake

W.S. Walcott Medicine Show

Stage Fright

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

Across the Great Divide

This Wheel's On Fire

Rag Mama Rag

The Weight

Note: This program was not archived on MixCloud due to the website's terms and conditions.