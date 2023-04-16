WAMC Listening Party playlist April 8th, 2023
Playlist as aired April 8th, 2023:
When Harpo Played Harp
Artist: Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Album: Modern Lovers '88
Day of the Locusts
Bob Dylan
New Morning
Let Her Go
Mac DeMarco
Salad Days
Bread
Todd Rundgren
Hermit of Mink Hollow
Oscillations/Seagreen Serenades
Silver Apples
Silver Apples
Fa Ce-La/Loveless Love
The Feelies
Crazy Rhythms
Left of the Dial
The Replacements
Tim
Spaceman
Harry Nilsson
Son of Schmilsson
Alligator Bogaloo
Lou Donaldson
Alligator Bogaloo
Croker Courtbullion/Jump Sturdy
Dr. John
Gris-Gris