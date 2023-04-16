WAMC Listening Party playlist April 8th, 2023

Playlist as aired April 8th, 2023:

When Harpo Played Harp

Artist: Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

Album: Modern Lovers '88

Day of the Locusts

Bob Dylan

New Morning

Let Her Go

Mac DeMarco

Salad Days

Bread

Todd Rundgren

Hermit of Mink Hollow

Oscillations/Seagreen Serenades

Silver Apples

Silver Apples

Fa Ce-La/Loveless Love

The Feelies

Crazy Rhythms

Left of the Dial

The Replacements

Tim

Spaceman

Harry Nilsson

Son of Schmilsson

Alligator Bogaloo

Lou Donaldson

Alligator Bogaloo

Croker Courtbullion/Jump Sturdy

Dr. John

Gris-Gris