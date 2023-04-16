© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist April 8th, 2023

By Lucas Willard
Published April 16, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired April 8th, 2023:

When Harpo Played Harp
Artist: Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers
Album: Modern Lovers '88

Day of the Locusts
Bob Dylan
New Morning

Let Her Go
Mac DeMarco
Salad Days

Bread
Todd Rundgren
Hermit of Mink Hollow

Oscillations/Seagreen Serenades
Silver Apples
Silver Apples

Fa Ce-La/Loveless Love
The Feelies
Crazy Rhythms

Left of the Dial
The Replacements
Tim

Spaceman
Harry Nilsson
Son of Schmilsson

Alligator Bogaloo
Lou Donaldson
Alligator Bogaloo

Croker Courtbullion/Jump Sturdy
Dr. John
Gris-Gris

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More