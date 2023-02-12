WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/11/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 11th, 2023:

How Beautiful You Are

The Cure

Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

Do You Love Me?

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Let Love In

Slave to Love

Bryan Ferry

Boys and Girls

Love Backed by Force

Tronics

Love Backed by Force

B-A-B-Y

Alex Chilton

Feudalist Tarts

Small Portion of Your Love

Sam & Dave

The Best of Same & Dave

So This is Love?

George Benson

Breezin'

C'est Si Bon

Yukihiro Takahashi

Saravah!

What the World Needs Now is Love

Bill Frisell

Valentine

Smile

Timi Yuro

Timi Yuro

(What a) Wonderful World

Bryan Ferry

Another Time, Another Place