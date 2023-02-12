© 2023
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 2/11/23

By Lucas Willard
Published February 12, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, February 11th, 2023:

How Beautiful You Are
The Cure
Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

Do You Love Me?
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Let Love In

Slave to Love
Bryan Ferry
Boys and Girls

Love Backed by Force
Tronics
Love Backed by Force

B-A-B-Y
Alex Chilton
Feudalist Tarts

Small Portion of Your Love
Sam & Dave
The Best of Same & Dave

So This is Love?
George Benson
Breezin'

C'est Si Bon
Yukihiro Takahashi
Saravah!

What the World Needs Now is Love
Bill Frisell
Valentine

Smile
Timi Yuro
Timi Yuro

(What a) Wonderful World
Bryan Ferry
Another Time, Another Place

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
