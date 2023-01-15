WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/14/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 14th, 2023:
Night Train
Artist: The Dartells
Album: Hot Pastrami
Blue Lily/A Statement of Truth
Artist: Roland Hanna Trio
Album: Child of Gemini
One Cylinder
Artist: Lou Donaldson
Album: Alligator Bogaloo
Marmalade
Artist: Moby Grape
Album: Grape Jam
Today, What a Beautiful Day
Artist: Stanley Cowell
Album: Waiting for the Moment
Shadows and Light
Artist: Joni Mitchell
Album: The Hissing of Summer Lawns
I never asked to be your mountain
Artist: Tim Buckley
Album: Goodbye and Hello