WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/14/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 14th, 2023:

Night Train

Artist: The Dartells

Album: Hot Pastrami

Blue Lily/A Statement of Truth

Artist: Roland Hanna Trio

Album: Child of Gemini

One Cylinder

Artist: Lou Donaldson

Album: Alligator Bogaloo

Marmalade

Artist: Moby Grape

Album: Grape Jam

Today, What a Beautiful Day

Artist: Stanley Cowell

Album: Waiting for the Moment

Shadows and Light

Artist: Joni Mitchell

Album: The Hissing of Summer Lawns

I never asked to be your mountain

Artist: Tim Buckley

Album: Goodbye and Hello