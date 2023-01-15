© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 1/14/23

By Lucas Willard
Published January 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
Playlist as aired on Saturday, January 14th, 2023:

Night Train
Artist: The Dartells
Album: Hot Pastrami

Blue Lily/A Statement of Truth
Artist: Roland Hanna Trio
Album: Child of Gemini

One Cylinder
Artist: Lou Donaldson
Album: Alligator Bogaloo

Marmalade
Artist: Moby Grape
Album: Grape Jam

Today, What a Beautiful Day
Artist: Stanley Cowell
Album: Waiting for the Moment

Shadows and Light
Artist: Joni Mitchell
Album: The Hissing of Summer Lawns

I never asked to be your mountain
Artist: Tim Buckley
Album: Goodbye and Hello

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
