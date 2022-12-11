© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/10/22

Published December 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC
/

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 10th, 2022:

Cashout
Artist: Fugazi
Album: The Argument

The Face of the Bass
Artist: Ornette Coleman
Album: Change of the Century

Running Away
Artist: Caesar Frazier
Album: Hail Caesar!

Playing in a Band/Street Breeze
Artist: Delicate Steve
Album: After Hours

Soothe Me/I Thank You
Artist: Sam & Dave
Album: The Best of Sam & Dave

Remember
Artist: The Montgomery Brothers
Album: Groove Yard

Jackson
Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Album: Nancy & Lee

Zazinthos
Artist: Deux Filles
Album: Double Happiness

Sugar Town
Artist: Nancy Sinatra
Album: Sugar

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard