WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/10/22

Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 10th, 2022:

Cashout

Artist: Fugazi

Album: The Argument

The Face of the Bass

Artist: Ornette Coleman

Album: Change of the Century

Running Away

Artist: Caesar Frazier

Album: Hail Caesar!

Playing in a Band/Street Breeze

Artist: Delicate Steve

Album: After Hours

Soothe Me/I Thank You

Artist: Sam & Dave

Album: The Best of Sam & Dave

Remember

Artist: The Montgomery Brothers

Album: Groove Yard

Jackson

Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood

Album: Nancy & Lee

Zazinthos

Artist: Deux Filles

Album: Double Happiness

Sugar Town

Artist: Nancy Sinatra

Album: Sugar