WAMC Listening Party playlist 12/10/22
Playlist as aired on Saturday, December 10th, 2022:
Cashout
Artist: Fugazi
Album: The Argument
The Face of the Bass
Artist: Ornette Coleman
Album: Change of the Century
Running Away
Artist: Caesar Frazier
Album: Hail Caesar!
Playing in a Band/Street Breeze
Artist: Delicate Steve
Album: After Hours
Soothe Me/I Thank You
Artist: Sam & Dave
Album: The Best of Sam & Dave
Remember
Artist: The Montgomery Brothers
Album: Groove Yard
Jackson
Artist: Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood
Album: Nancy & Lee
Zazinthos
Artist: Deux Filles
Album: Double Happiness
Sugar Town
Artist: Nancy Sinatra
Album: Sugar